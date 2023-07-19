Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets participated this Tuesday morning in their first training session with Inter Miami smiling and wearing the white and gray practice shirt of the North American MLS team.

During part of the training at the Florida Blue Training Center, located next to the DRV PNK Stadium of Inter Miami, Messi and Busquets warmed up together with the Venezuelan striker Josef Martínez, who seemed to be in charge of answering the questions of the two newcomers.

Seven-time Ballon d’Gold winner and world champion Lionel Messi has signed a contract with Inter Miami. Photo: EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

As part of his rite of acceptance into the team, their new teammates formed a corridor through which the two former Barcelona players ran while receiving pats on the back under the watchful eye of Tata Martinothe Argentine coach of Inter Miami, and dozens of journalists.

Messi will experience a new reality at this stage, not only on a personal level but also on a sporting level. Photo: EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

The last Sunday, Messi and Busquest were officially presented in Miami as new players of the local team by former English soccer player David Beckham, one of the owners of the Major League Soccer (MLS) club, and before 20,000 people who packed the DRV PNK Stadium.

In the presentation, Messi stated that he was very happy to have chosen the project and the city of Miami.

The 2023 MLS Cup will be played this year on December 9, between the champion of the Eastern Conference and the winner of the Western Conference. Photo: EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Very nice things are going to happen

“Very nice things are going to happen,” Messi said.

Busquets noted that it is a “special opportunity” and that he is “excited” to join the Miami team and start his next professional stage.

Messi and Busquets are scheduled to make their Inter Miami debut on July 21 against the Mexican Cruz Azul in the ‘Legues Cup’, a new tournament that the MLS and Liga MX teams will play until August 19.

EFE

Inter Miami gives a global welcome to Lionel Messi



Under the expectant gaze of the world of soccer, Lionel Messi was unveiled on Sunday as the superstar of Inter Miami with a great show that promises to usher in a new era for the sport in the United States.

