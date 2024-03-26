Venezuela | The authorities finally agreed to accept the opposition coalition's presidential candidate

According to the opposition coalition, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia's candidacy is temporary.

in Venezuela on Tuesday, the opposition coalition finally managed to get a candidate registered for the summer presidential elections.

Won the opposition primaries in the fall Maria Corina Machado according to opinion polls, a president who runs the country autocratically would win in fair elections Nicolás Madurobut his candidacy was rejected at the beginning of the year.

The reason for this is the corruption charges brought against Machado, which are widely seen as political. Machado has also supported Western sanctions against the current government of Venezuela.

Since then, the opposition coalition announced that it would nominate an 80-year-old university professor instead of Machado by Corina Yorisbut Yoris' candidacy was also blocked at the last minute.

On Tuesday, the National Election Board finally announced that a political scientist and former ambassador will unexpectedly become the candidate of the opposition coalition Edmundo González Urrutia.

Opposition coalition said in a statement that González Urrutia's candidacy is temporary. The press release emphasized that the registration of the selected candidate has been clearly impossible.

González Urrutia is described as a largely unknown candidate.

Among others, the United States and Brazil have expressed their concern after Yoris' candidacy was blocked.

Another opposition figure, a veteran politician Manuel Rosales, has also managed to register to run for the presidential election. Maduro's socialist regime sees Rosales as a more palatable opponent than Machado's forces.

Venezuelan President Maduro, 61, has announced that he will seek a third term in presidential elections held at the end of July.

If Maduro is elected for a third term, at the end of which he would have led Venezuela for 18 years. Venezuela's economy has been in very bad shape for years. Seven million people have left the country, whose gross domestic product has fallen by 80 percent in a decade.

Maduro has also been accused of persecuting the opposition and the free press.

According to opinion polls, Maduro's popularity is around 15 to 20 percent, and analysts estimate that inciting division within the opposition is the key to his victory.

“Maduro knows he will lose to any opposition candidate who succeeds in achieving unity and increases the spirit of citizen participation,” political analyst Yoel Lugo said news agency AFP.