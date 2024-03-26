Unfortunately, Mexico is known, among other things, for piracy and counterfeiting of almost anything, including different bills that are used daily for the purchase of different products and services in the Mexican national territory.

Under this understanding, the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) issued a warning to all citizens to be alert about the circulation of different mexican banknotesof different denominations, which are completely false.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Under this understanding, according to information disseminated by the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), the following are the security elements that the Bank of Mexico uses on banknotes to demonstrate their authenticity:

*The texture

*Touch sensitive reliefs

*Perfect registration (look at the bill against the light)

*Watermark (look at the bill against the light)

*Micro-printed thread (look at the bill against the light)

*Security thread (look at the bill against the light) on 20 peso and 200 peso bills

*Transparent window (in 20 and 50 peso bills)

*Increasing folio (except for 20 peso and 50 peso bills)

*Folios

*Element that changes color

*Bicolor butterfly (50 peso bill)

*3D thread (except in 20 peso and 50 peso bills)

*Dynamic thread (except 20 peso, 50 peso and 100 peso bills)

*Multicolor denomination.

Now, if you suspect that a counterfeit bill has been received, as indicated by the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (Secretary of Finance and Public Credit),SHCP), this copy should not be used to pay, since it is classified as a crime with a penalty of up to 12 years in prison.

Banco de México issues WARNING to Mexicans for these BANKNOTES/Photo: Condusef

Banco de México issues WARNING to Mexicans for these BANKNOTES/Photo: Condusef

Banco de México issues WARNING to Mexicans for these BANKNOTES/Photo: Condusef

In this vein, Condusef maintained that the counterfeit bill must be taken to a bank specifying that there are suspicions that it is counterfeit, so that the financial institution can send it to the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) for analysis. since it is the only entity that can determine if it is apocryphal or not.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that there have been cases of counterfeit bills in ATMs, so you must be aware of this possible situation and carefully review the pieces received.