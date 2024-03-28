The Government of Venezuela affirmed this Thursday that the United States is trying to ignore and delegitimize the presidential elections on July 28, after the Joe Biden's Administration requested the participation of all anti-Chavista candidates who wish to do so.

“Venezuela categorically rejects the statement of March 27, 2024 from the Government of the United States in which, finally, the heads of the operation against Venezuela show their faces, like owners of a circus that tries to ignore and delegitimize the next presidential elections,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement published in X.

He maintained that the United States intends to minimize the participation of 37 “political forces” at the national level, “which encompassing the broad ideological spectrum that exists in the country, registered 13 presidential candidates, including 12 that identify as opposition.”

The Venezuelan Executive affirmed that it has fully complied with the legal regulations and with “every point” of the Barbados Agreement to carry out the presidential elections.

“Faced with this new intention of the State Department, to take the path of extremism against Venezuelan democracy, Bolivarian dignity will make them fail again and again,” he noted.

The United States insisted on Wednesday to the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, that he allow all opposition candidates who wish to participate in the July 28 elections.

The Biden Administration thus reiterated its position regarding the disqualification of the main opposition candidate, María Corina Machado, and the impossibility of its formation, the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), to register the academic Corina Yoris as a replacement.

“The CNE's acceptance of only those opposition candidates with whom Maduro and his representatives feel comfortable goes against competitive and inclusive elections,” warned State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

Given the difficulties of the opposition platform in nominating a candidate, the Governments of Brazil and Colombia, allies of the Venezuelan, expressed their concern on Tuesday about what happened. The PUD reported on Tuesday that it managed to provisionally register Edmundo González Urrutia, who may be replaced as of April 1, as long as he does not have any administrative sanction or impediment.