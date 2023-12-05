The Government of Venezuela rejected this Monday the statements of the US State Department in which it urged Caracas to continue seeking a peaceful solution to the territorial dispute with Guyana no longer see the referendum recently held in the country as a solution to the matter.

In a statement, the Executive of Nicolas Maduro He categorically rejected the statements, considering “that they constitute an unacceptable interference” by Washington, which asked to respect the borders established in 1899 between Venezuela and Guyana, something that Caracas objects to.

The Chavista Government stressed that, “in the face of any blackmail or interference threat,” it will defend the “democratic expression” of Sunday, when, according to official data, 10.4 million Venezuelans voted in the referendum to support the proposals and arguments of the Executive. in the territorial controversy.

In this regard, Maduro, during his weekly television program, reiterated that – without falling into “provocations, arrogance and warlike speeches” – Venezuela will only abide by the Geneva Agreement, the document signed by the parties in 1966, in which they committed to seek a solution through direct negotiations.

“United States, far from here. Let Guyana and Venezuela, in peace, resolve this issue,” the president stressed.

The Kaieteur Falls, in the disputed area, known to Venezuelans as Guyana Esequiba.

In a non-binding referendum, the majority of Venezuelan voters chose on Sunday to annex Essequibo to Venezuela, a territory of almost 160,000 square kilometers in dispute with Guyana.

Venezuela claims sovereignty over Guyana over this area that accounts for two-thirds of its current surface, whose territorial waters are rich in oil and which has deposits of coal, precious stones and is an important reserve of flora and fauna.

Maduro pointed out lies from Wikipedia

On the other hand, in his program ‘Con Maduro +’, the Venezuelan president pointed out “incredible and incorrigible” page posts Wikipedia about the referendum.

“The decision made by the Venezuelan people is a popular mandate, obligatory, more than binding,” Maduro said about the information published by Wikipedia.

EFE