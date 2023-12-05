For farewell to Giulia Cecchettin, father Gino wanted to read a moving letter, on the occasion of the funeral which took place in a church in Padua packed with people

So much emotion on the occasion of the final farewell to the young girl who died in Veneto. So many people wanted to say goodbye to Giulia Cecchettin, at the funeral during which one letter from dad Gino was touching everyone. The man had said that he would say a few words not only about her Giulia, but also about what he did to her. To raise everyone’s awareness of a topic that is never talked about enough.

At the end of the funeral, dad Gino, as he had announced in recent days, read a letter for his beloved daughter. Up until that moment he had witnessed the scene, hugging and holding his children Elena and Davide close to him.

Giulia Cecchettin, her father’s letter moves everyone at the funeral

We experienced a moment of profound anguish, a terrible storm overwhelmed us. We got wet and cold, but I thank everyone who rallied around us. Your support is what we needed in these terrible weeks. Thanks to the bishop, the police and all the institutions.

So the long story begins letter from Gino Cecchettinwho remembers what his daughter was like:

Giulia was as you knew her, cheerful and happy. In addition to the degree she earned, her indomitable spirit inspired us all. Femicide is the result of a wrong culture, how can all this happen. How could this happen to her?

There are many responsibilities, so continues the father of Giulia Cecchettin:

There are many responsibilities, but the educational one involves us all. I turn to men first: let’s talk to other males and avoid this culture being minimized. We don’t turn our heads at certain gestures, even the slightest. Let’s teach our children to accept even defeats, let’s make sure that everyone respects the sacredness of each other.

To then conclude with an important appeal: