On Saturday, the Venezuelan government proposed holding a “high-level” meeting with Guyana in an attempt to resolve the border dispute between the two countries over the “Essequibo” region.

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said that President Nicolas Maduro held “telephone discussions with (Brazil) President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and with the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines,” during which he offered to hold “a high-level meeting with the Republic of Guyana, with the date to be announced in the coming days.” .

The State Department did not specify whether Georgetown had responded to this initiative.

Earlier Saturday, the Brazilian president’s office reported that the latter called on his Venezuelan counterpart during a phone call not to take “unilateral measures” that would escalate the border conflict between Venezuela and neighboring Guyana.

Tensions escalated over “Essequibo” after the Maduro government held a referendum last weekend, during which 95 percent of participants voted in favor of annexing this region under Guyana’s administration.