More than two months have passed since ‘Jirón del humor’ was cancelled. This program brought traveling comedians back to television, but with a type of humor more in line with the parameters required to broadcast content on national television. Unfortunately, only six months after its premiere and despite the fact that it featured comedians known for their work on the streets, this space came to an end. Now, the former member of this format Dorita Orbegoso revealed the reasons why it stopped airing.

What did the producer of ‘Jirón del humor’ say about the cancellation of the program?

After learning of Latina’s decision that ‘Jirón del humor’ will no longer be on its screens, Alfredo Gonzalesproducer of said television program, spoke about it and thanked the followers of the humorous proposal, who allowed the format to remain on the air on weekends.

“An unforgettable adventure is ending, and I didn’t want to leave without saying goodbye and thanking Latina for the opportunity to be able to make this great program, and for having had the opportunity to have been general producer of this project that became a reality,” he wrote in his Facebook account.

Why did Latina cancel ‘Jirón del humo’?

The model Dorita Orbegoso was a guest on actor Carlos Vílchez’s talk show. In this conversation she revealed some details of her life and her work. Additionally, she referred to the cancellation of ‘Wisp of humour’, a program of which he was a part from the beginning. According to him, some decisions by the channel caused the comedy space to no longer continue on the screens. In that sense, he ruled out that they have stopped working due to low viewership.

“I was quite surprised. When they changed our schedule (it affected us), because for ‘The Great Chef’ we sometimes started at 10:40 pm, this slowed us down quite a bit. Also because the channel did not sell to us (to sponsors), because (for example) a brand of nougat came and they said no because they wanted San José, Cil oil came and they said no because they wanted Primor. We were a program of the people for the people. So, they wanted an AB comedy program, it is very difficult for it to work. They put up a lot of obstacles, it was their decision and they notified us with a week left, and their excuse is that it was a sales issue, even though we had sponsors (who wanted to pay), but they didn’t want to.“, he expressed.

