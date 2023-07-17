Delcy Rodríguez, who holds the position of executive vice president of the Nicolás Maduro regime in Venezuela, called for the lifting of the “criminal blockade” against her country, upon arriving at the summit between the European Union (EU) and the Community of Latin American States. Americans and the Caribbean (CELAC), which takes place this Monday (17) and Tuesday (18) in Brussels, capital of Belgium.

“We came with a lot of hope to bring the message from Venezuela, the lifting of the criminal blockade against our country, that’s why we bring from the president [o ditador venezuelano] Nicolás Maduro a message of peace, harmony, cooperation, which must be the path that continues and guides our countries,” declared Rodríguez.

In 2022, the European Union agreed to extend until November 14 of this year the sanctions imposed on various officials and members of the Venezuelan regime.

At the end of April, the high representative of the European Union for Foreign Relations and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, stated that the community bloc is willing to review the personal sanctions against senior Chavismo officials if “democratic normalization” advances in Venezuela and there is “free, transparent and inclusive elections”.

Rodríguez said he was approaching “a historic summit of two blocs of countries marked by ‘imbalances and inequalities'”.

She added that Venezuela aspires to “peace paths for all countries in the world” and “genuine, true cooperation that is fruitful for the people, the people who are on the streets, who expect something from their rulers.”

Delcy Rodríguez expressed that Venezuela will be “always carrying the truth of our people”.

“Humanity today has great challenges, one of them the climate crisis. It is painful to see how Western governance spends more than 30 times more on war, in military instances, than on acting, to mitigate the climate crisis”, he commented.