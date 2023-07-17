Information security | Did you write your name in the web address? They may smolder the risk of future abuses

Handing over information online should always be carefully considered, says information security expert Petteri Järvinen. The petition calling for the resignation of Finance Minister Riikka Purra (ps) is the most popular on the Adressit.com website in ten years.

Addresses that is, public appeals aimed at influencing decision-makers and those in power have been prominent in recent days. On July 12, a petition created on the website Adressit.com with the title “Riikka Purra must resign from the position of Minister of Finance!” had collected more than 115,000 signatures by Monday evening.

Signing addresses does not require strong identification, but the site is given an email address or Facebook ID in addition to the name. The person signing the address has the option to hide their name so that it does not appear publicly online. The site is funded by advertising, and starting an address is free of charge, but you can get additional visibility for petitions for a fee.

How safe is it to sign an online address and how is the collected information used? Data security expert Petteri Järvinen believes that for people who have already given their e-mail address and name to numerous services, the risk is quite small.

“Of course, it’s always worth considering where to give your own information.”

Järvinen himself has never signed any online address. He doesn’t respond to surveys or even playful quizzes that, for example, measure the participant’s knowledge of music. The purpose of such surveys is often to collect information for commercial purposes, and there are risks associated with data retention.

According to Järvinen, the information requested from the signer on the Adressit.com website seems justified, but there is always a chance that someone will find a way to misuse it in the future.

“Some larger entity, either in Finland or abroad, may want to use addresses to influence opinion. If a lot of forged signatures were wanted, it would require determined work and the generation of identities.”

In public level, Järvinen would advise to be careful, especially if the forms ask for, for example, social security number, party affiliation or consumption-related information. He would also be careful with listing social media usernames and giving out phone numbers.

“A phone number is like an international personal identification number, which opens up the possibility of combining data. The service can request, for example, to import the phone’s address book information into the application, in which case the company can access the information of people who have not disclosed their information themselves.”

A security expert characterizes Adressit.com as an old operator that seems harmless. His attention is drawn, however, to the fact that the privacy practices are explained in a superficial manner and partly in English.

Adressit.com website founder and owner Sampa Rehu acknowledges that there is room for improvement in the site’s translations.

“The website has 30 language versions, and I usually order translations for several languages ​​at the same time.”

Adressit.com will hand over the signers’ information only to the author of the address, whose name is mentioned at the end of the address.

“After that, it is his responsibility what he does with the information.”

The first address of the Adressit.com website appeared in 2006. It was a widely publicized petition to boycott the Seiska magazine because the magazine had published the band Lordi Tomi Putaansuu picture without the Lordi mask despite his requests. The address is still the site’s most popular ever.

The Treasury minister Riikka Purran (ps) the address calling for resignation has received more signatures than any other petition on the site in ten years. It has also been bought additional visibility on the website, as well as for the addresses “We demand that Riikka Purra stay in her position and give her peace of mind” and “Halla-aho’s resignation”, which demands the speaker of the parliament Jussi Halla-ahon (ps) resignation from the position of Speaker.

Doubts have been raised on social media about whether all the address signatures are genuine. Rehu says that he removed 120 signatures from the address demanding Purra’s resignation, the authors of which were fake profiles.