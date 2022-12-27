Zapopan. Jalisco charros applied the clean to the Mazatlan Deer by defeating them this Monday 12-6 and 2-0 in the doubleheader, held at the Pan-American stadium.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, at 8:00 p.m., at the Theodore Mariscal, The Venados begin the last series of the regular role against the Mayos de Navojoa.

First game

In the first game, Charros won 12-6.

Jalisco scored three runs in the second roll, five in the third, one in the fourth and three in the sixth.

The Reds, with a hairline in the first inning, two in the fourth and three in the sixth.

Julián Ornelas and Sergio Pérez homered and produced four runs, each for the Charros; and for deer,

José Manuel Orozco, 4-4 with a hit from four corners.

Javier Solano (1-6) won and Casey Harman (1-5) lost.

the duel two

With hits from Amadeo Zazueta and José Juan Aguilar, Charros won 2-0 in the second of the double portfolio.

Tyler Alexander (6-3) was victorious and Hector Villalobos (1-2) lost.

It may interest you:

On Sunday the 25th, the Venados won 6-3 with pitching by Braulio Torres (4-1) and batting by Randy Romero (he went 5-for-5 with a home run).