CDMX.- The President Andrés Manuel López Obrador met this Monday with Rutilio Escandón, Salomón Jara and Cuitláhuac García, Governors of Chiapas, Oaxaca and Veracruzrespectively, to address, among other programs in the region, the Tehuantepec Isthmus project.

To the meeting held at the National PalaceThe Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, also attended.

“We participated in the ‘Meeting to discuss the issue of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec’, headed by President @lopezobrador_ and our Secretary of the Interior @adan_augusto. We recognize President AMLO for continuing to promote infrastructure works for the benefit of the country,” published Rutilio from Chiapas Scandon.

“Today we were at the meeting called by our president @lopezobrador in which we discussed issues of the utmost importance for the development of Oaxaca,” noted Salomón Jara, from Oaxaca.

The objective of the Tehuantepec Isthmus Interoceanic Corridor (CIIT) is to concentrate the port administrations of Coatzacoalcos and Salina Cruz, as well as the operation of the Tehuantepec Isthmus Railroad (FIT).

The Secretary of the Navy (Semar) is in charge of the project.

Its owner, Admiral Rafael Ojeda, went to the National Palace after the morning conference.

Semar is in charge of the most important works of the project: the rehabilitation of lines Z, FA and K of the Ferrocarril del Istmo, as well as the Dos Bocas Train and multiple works in the ports of Coatzacoalcos and Salina Cruz, where it also controls the customs