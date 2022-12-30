with a loss Mazatlán closed the regular role, dropped to ninth place in the second round and eighth janthe general standing, to face the leader Hermosillo in the first round of the postseason.

Venados could not sweep Mayos and ended up giving up the third of the series to the sound of 4-1 at the Teodoro Mariscal.

Offensive

Mayos got an early lead when he got a couple of runs in the first inning.

Raico Santos singled and Josuán Hernández was walked. Both scored with a double from Olmo Rosario to the right field.

For the second, the visit again damaged Casey Harman’s streamer.

Josuán Hernández connected uncatchable to the right with which Raico Santos arrived at the plate.

The Tribe’s attack continued in the seventh, when with a single to Asael Sánchez’s central defender, Olmo Rosario reached the promised land with a 4-0 lead.

Mazatlán was able to get the zero in the seventh with a single by Álex Robles, with which Alfredo Meza Jr reached the plate, who hit his first hit with Venados in LAMP, in the same inning.

on the mound

Casey Harman (1-6, 4.00) again had a weak start with only two innings of work, in which they scored three runs, six hits, a strikeout and a walk to get away with the defeat.

Then came Jaime Lugo, Manuel Flores, Demetrio Gutiérrez, Daniel Cruz and Rodolfo Aguilar.

For Mayos, Octavio Acosta (3-3, 3.76) worked solidly for six innings, in which they gave him six hits, only scored one run, scored six chocolates and allowed one base.

The relief came Francisco Haro, Antonio Garzón and Tanner Kiest, who achieved his third save

It will be next Sunday, January 1, when Venados de Mazatlán visits Naranajeros de Hermosillo at a time to be defined.

Other results

Tomateros 3-9 Sultans, Charros 1-1 Yaquis, Águilas 0-2 Naranjeros, Cañeros 1-0 Cotton.

Naranjeros will play against Venados, Algodoneros will play against Sultanes, Cañeros receives Mayos and Yaquis against Águilas.