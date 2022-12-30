Querétaro, Qro.- One woman was arrested and placed in pretrial detention for set fire to the tree monumental of Christmas in the Plaza de Armas the night of December 25 in the city of Querétaro.

The day of the fire after the ornament was consumed by fire provoked, the Municipal Police of Querétaro He managed to arrest the alleged perpetrator at the scene, and then put her at the disposal of the authorities.

For this fact the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE)initiated an investigation file that was prosecuted, for which they presented the woman before the control judge, who determined the situation of women.

For this, after the investigations, the Prosecutor presented the evidence of the factsfor which the judicial authority gave legality to the detention.

After proving the legality of the detention, the person responsible was linked to the process and imposed justified pretrial detention, plus two months of research. complementary.

It was on Sunday, December 25, when at dawn while the festivities were taking place on Christmas Eve and Christmas, when started to catch fire and the intervention of the body of Firemen to control the fire.

In that same event, the arrest of the responsible woman who would have intentionally ignited and who was now finally remanded in custody.