The Velocar it’s a new system speed detection which arouses fear and dislike among motorists, similar to Speed ​​Cameras and ai Highway tutors. Its fearsomeness comes mainly from its large range that gives it allows you to measure the average speed of several cars at the same timethus surpassing the capabilities of traditional speed cameras.

Autovelox Velocar how it works

The Velocar speed sensing system works similar to a Highway Tutor rather than a Speed ​​Cameras. It does not measure the speed of a vehicle at a specific point, but detects the average speed of vehicles in one specific stretch of road. The Velocar therefore uses two units detection at the beginning and end of a specific section of road.

The operation of the Velocar is similar to that of the tutor, it detects the average speed

This device uses a radar to calculate the average speed of the vehicles crossing that segment, by taking a car photo if it detects a speed exceeding the permitted limit. These photos are then sent to authoritywhich emit the fines for violators. Furthermore, compared to the classic speed camera, the Velocar has a greater range and It can detect the average speed of several cars at the same timemaking it an efficient system.

Fast tolerance

The Velocar, like speed cameras, applies a 5% tolerance. This means that on roads with speed limit of 50 km/h, you do not get a fine if you travel no more than 55 km/h. However, if you exceed 55 km/h, you will be fined, but an excess of the will be calculated minimum speed limit.

Where am I

Velocars are installed in city come on extra-urban roadsbut not on motorways, where the system is active SICVe-PM Tutor. At the moment, there isn’t one official map that shows the exact location of Velocars in Italy.

Velocars are installed in cities and on extra-urban roads

Usually their presence is indicated by specials signals, but the actual lighting does not depend on the warning of their presence. According to the article 142, paragraph 6 bis, of the Highway Codeonly fixed and mobile speed cameras must be reported for fines to be valid.

