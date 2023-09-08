Polestar 2 is renewed to improve performance and efficiency. They are subtle aesthetic touches, only perceptible to the most seasoned, but the important thing is inside, where it improves autonomy, charging speed and standard equipment. Orders are already open for the new version and it reaches dealers at the end of the year with a price that starts at 51,690 euros in the 272 CV access version.

The new Polestar 2 now goes 22% further, consumes up to 9% less power and can charge 34% faster, thanks to hardware upgrades including bigger batteries and new motors.

The Long Range Single Motor variant now achieves a range of 655 km WLTP, with a maximum DC charging speed of 205 kW on versions with a new 82 kWh battery. The new engines are more efficient. In addition, the change to rear-wheel drive on single-engine versions and increased rear-end weight on dual-engine versions improve power delivery by shifting weight to the driven wheels.

The first models of the Polestar 2 were delivered in 2020, so its CradletoGate carbon footprint has continued to drop. The result is a total CO2 saving of 12%, which is equivalent to 3 tons in 3 years. This has been helped by, among other things, the use of low-carbon aluminum in the wheels and battery tray, the switch to renewable electricity at the factory and improved battery chemistry.

Externally, it presents “subtle changes while preserving the timeless design of the brand’s models”, according to Tomas Garcia, Polestar’s product manager, in a meeting with the press.





Polestar 2 Features

engines



: Electric of 272 CV (69 kWh), 299 CV (82 kWh), 422 (82 kWh, two motors), 476 CV (82 kWh, two motors) and 476 CV (78 kWk, two motors)



Autonomy



: up to 655 kilometers



Consumption



: 14.8kWh/100km



Measurements (length / width / height, in meters)



: 4.56 /1.8 / 1.473



Trunk



: 405 liters



Price



: from 51.69 euros

The front part has a new completely faired grille that integrates all the cameras and driving assistance radars, as well as offering improved aerodynamics. New 20-inch forged wheels. Maximum speed rises to 205 km/h

The new version of the Polestar2 has four engines, 272, 299, both with a single rear engine; and 422 and 476 CV, with double motor (one on each axis). The autonomies range from 546 kilometers in the most basic version, to 655 in the 299 CV version.

Gama has easy setup. The standard equipment is increased, with new driving safety assistants, more power, more autonomy and two finishes: ‘Pack Pilot’ and ‘Pack Plus’.