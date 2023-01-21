A few days ago, the premiere of “Velma”, the spin off series of “Scooby Doo”. With Vilma Dinkley as the protagonist. The animated show came to convince an adult audience, the same one that has only criticized the changes that have been made to Shaggy, Daphne and more historical characters in the franchise.

What is “Velma” about? The series takes us to know the origins of Vilma, the intelligent and largely forgotten member of Mysteries SA from “Scooby-Doo”. The program’s mission is to uncover the complex and peculiar past of one of television’s most beloved detectives.

Vilma, as she is known in Latin America, will have her solo story. Photo: HBO MAX

“Velma” breaks a feared record on IMDb

After 10 years with the first place, “Dragon Ball Evolution” left its first position in Movie Database (IMDb) to “Velma”, now, the HBO Max series is the worst valued plot of the web portal.

“Velma” does not convince fans. Photo: IMDb

“Velma” has only achieved 1.3/10, a classification that was given by more than 37,000 people. In the case of the live action of Goku and company, the film has 2.5/10 after more than 76,000 votes.

But IMDB isn’t the only site showing fan discontent. On Rotten Tomatoes, “Velma” has achieved only 7% positive reviews. “Dragon Ball Evolution” has 20%.

Given the possible confirmation that “Velma” will have season 2On social networks, fans continue to debate their chapters. Many point out that the low popularity of the show is due to the lack of the old spirit of “Scooby-Doo”, as well as having brought out the Great Dane in the HBO Max series.