Is citizens’ right know how government is made and how money is spent; the Legislative power Sinaloense, today more than ever, is committed to exercising true accountability as a duty to the citizenry. All public entities, all public officials, by constitutional and legal mandate are obliged to render accounts and exercise government with efficiency and transparency.

The Political Coordination Board of the Sinaloa Congress, through an agreement approved by all the political forces that comprise it, established the agenda and mechanics of the appearances of the heads of the dependencies or entities of the state or parastatal Public Administration , in order to analyze the gloss of the First Report of the constitutional governor Dr. Ruben Rocha Moya.

Said report dates on the situation of the State Public Administrationguaranteeing through this exercise that each head of the dependencies, is accountable for their actions, the resources exercised, what has already been done and what remains to be done, with the opportunity to be questioned and questioned by all political forces, in a act of transparency and facing the Sinaloan society.

Through the exercise of the appearances, we have been able to verify in what the public resources of the Sinaloans have been invested, with respect to the secretaries of Agriculture, Health and Public Works, as well as the secretaries of Women and Fisheries and Aquaculture, we highlight some premises:

We are convinced that andThe money should serve the people And one way to do it is through works with a social sense, that connect families, that promote the development with well-being of our cities, communities and towns, of the city, of the coast, of the mountains and of all the corners of Sinaloa.

Health, for example, is one of the backbones of the transformation of sinaloaFor this reason, actions have been taken to guarantee the access of all to it, as well as to claim the labor rights of workers in this area through the approval of its basification and recodification.

One of the most important sectors of Sinaloan production is fishingfor this reason and in response to a historical debt with them, work is being done for an orderly and sustainable fishing, and a humanist and inclusive vision is applied, illegal and poaching fishing is combated, investment is made in marine engines, in restocking of fingerlings, incorporated the state Bienpesca support for the first time.

In terms of care for women, aware of the human rights crisis that currently afflicts society, today there is access to real figures, measurable and quantifiable data, but above all a government committed to society, an open and close government to the people.

From the exercise of transparency and accountability, the money must serve the people, and from the perspective of the other policy, consolidate another sinaloa it’s possible.

