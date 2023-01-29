No food for a woman from Velletri: too many expenses on shopping and gyms

Too much shopping and too much gym can lead to cancellation of maintenance. This was established by a ruling of the Cassation on the story of a woman from Velletri who had sued to get back the divorce check from her ex-husband. The first civil section of the Cassation rejected his appeal because, as Corriere della Sera explains, “he has a lifestyle that is not in line with a desirable sobriety”.

As Corriere della Sera says, “the woman complained that the Court had not taken into account the contribution offered for the renovation of the marital home, the payment of the mortgage, the expenses incurred for the lease, the health conditions of the woman and the conditions ex-husband’s income”. According to the judges, “the balancing function of the former spouses’ income, also assigned by the legislator to the divorce allowance – they write – is not aimed at the reconstitution of married life but at the recognition of the role and contribution provided by the economically weaker former spouse to the formation of the family patrimony and the personal assets of the former spouses”.

“Everything depends on whether the lady who claims after the fact previously contributed to the formation of the family capital. NIn the case of the divorcee from Velletri this would not have happened. In addition, the woman, contrary to what she expressed before the Court, could have counted on personal savings “, concludes the Corriere della Sera.

