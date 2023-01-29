Home page World

From: Caroline Gehrmann

Lung cancer is the third most common type of cancer in Germany. Smokers are particularly at risk. In the beginning, the disease causes hardly any symptoms – but there are signs that a doctor should be consulted.

Bremen – Lung cancer is a dreaded diagnosis. Of all types of cancer, lung cancer has the highest mortality rate in Germany. The insidious thing about the disease is that it causes hardly any symptoms or no symptoms at the beginning, similar to the colon cancer, and is therefore often only discovered late. For those affected, the diagnosis often comes unexpectedly.

Symptoms of lung cancer: what are the chances of recovery?

The chances of recovery are greater the earlier the tumor is discovered. It is therefore so important to get the first Signs and Symptoms of Cancer and in particular for lung cancer and to go to the doctor immediately if suspected. The symptoms can also be caused by completely different, harmless diseases. Thereon also refers to kreiszeitung.de.

According to a new study, the risk of developing lung cancer is linked to a low level of education and income. © imago/symbol picture

In Germany there are no regulated preventive services for lung cancer, unlike colon cancer or breast cancer, for which there are regular early detection services. Therefore, possible symptoms should always be taken seriously and a doctor’s office should be consulted at the first signs – because that drastically increases the chances of survival.

Detect lung cancer early: Lung tumors do not initially cause any symptoms or symptoms

Lung tumors or ‘bronchial carcinomas’ usually do not cause any symptoms at the beginning. In addition, there are actually no symptoms that clearly only indicate lung cancer. Certain signs of lung cancer can also be caused by other diseases such as bronchitis or pneumonia.

What are the chances of surviving lung cancer? Lung cancer has noisy Robert Koch Institute a rather unfavorable prognosis. Around 18 out of 100 patients are still alive after 5 years (21 women and 15 men). However, as with all types of cancer, the chances of survival improve significantly if the tumor is detected at an early stage. That’s why it’s so important to know the signs and avoid risk factors like smoking. See also Eastern Military District to receive Iskander brigade

Lung carcinomas are malignant growths that arise from the lung tissue. They can develop in any part of the lungs, but most commonly in the upper parts of the lungs. According to the German Cancer Society (DKG) presumably because these are more ventilated during respiration and they are more exposed to harmful substances than other sections.

What are signs and symptoms of lung cancer?

Cough (especially if it lasts longer than three weeks with no other known cause, or if a chronic cough is getting worse)

(especially if it lasts longer than three weeks with no other known cause, or if a chronic cough is getting worse) weight loss

shortness of breath

chest pain

bloody sputum when coughing or prolonged expectoration, even if there is no blood in it

when coughing or prolonged expectoration, even if there is no blood in it bone pain

thickened fingertips (drumstick fingers)

Recognize lung cancer: Atypical symptoms and signs can indicate disease

However, other symptoms can also occur that do not immediately indicate a disease of the lungs. This includes bone painunexplained fever flares and swollen lymph nodes as well general Feeling weak, loss of performance and exhaustion. These are indications of cancer in general, not just lung cancer. It is therefore important to pay attention to such changes in one’s own body and to be aware of the first signs of cancer.

Noticing one or more of these symptoms doesn’t necessarily mean you have cancer, like this German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ). The symptoms can also be caused by other diseases, such as chronic bronchitis or pneumonia.

What pain does lung cancer cause? What other complaints are there?

Since lung tumors can cause chest pain, such symptoms should be examined by a doctor – especially in smokers, as they have an increased risk of lung cancer.

If the cancer is already in an advanced stage and metastases have already formed, these can also cause symptoms. According to DKFZ Affected people then often notice something about their illness for the first time – these are, so to speak, the first indications that something is wrong.

What is the pain of lung cancer? the Pains, that occur in lung cancer can vary greatly in type and severity. But it doesn’t necessarily have to be painful. In addition to persistent, oppressive Pains in the chest area can also Pains in the back area occur when the tumor spreads toward the spine. When bones are attacked by cancer cells, it can joint and bone pain come.

With metastases in the bones, patients often have pain that is loud DKFZ often wrongly interpreted as arthrosis. If the liver is affected, the result is weight loss, weakness and fatigue as rather unspecific symptoms.

Metastases in the brain can cause neurological symptoms, such as paralysis, headaches, but also confusion, seizures or personality changes.

Increased risk of lung cancer from smoking in men and women

Experts agree: Smoking is the biggest risk factor for lung cancer. According to DKFZ it is assumed in professional circles that nine out of ten affected men get lung cancer because they smoke or smoked once. For women it is six out of ten.

Her advice is therefore: If you want to prevent lung cancer, you should not smoke or quit smoking as soon as possible. Already with the first day without cigarettes you stop inhaling harmful substances. And the longer the smoke-free period, the more clearly the personal risk of developing lung cancer decreases.

Non-smokers can also develop lung cancer – genes play a role

But non-smokers can also develop lung cancer. Genes also play a role in the development of lung tumors. Even if that Smoking is still considered the main risk factor, both risk factors appear to act independently of each other, according to a British study in the journal British Journal of Cancer emerges.

The study also calculated that quitting smoking could have prevented more than three quarters of the lung cancers that occurred during the study period.

Knowing and avoiding risk factors for cancer – because medical screening is not yet possible

There is currently no regulated medical screening for the early detection of lung cancer. According to DKFZ However, experts are currently examining whether heavy smokers can be offered early detection. Low-radiation computed tomography could be used as a method. On new urine and blood test should now even enable 14 different types of cancer easy, quick and cheap to recognize.

So that ideally such an examination does not have to be carried out in the first place, medical professionals generally recommend a healthy lifestyle, as this demonstrably reduces the general risk of cancer – also for lung cancer. Whether you are a non-smoker or a smoker, it is important to keep the risk of cancer as low as possible. If possible, a healthy, balanced diet and sufficient exercise should be ensured. This also reduces the risk of other diseases such as Heart attack, diabetes or stroke.