🔵⚪️ VELEZ WILL PLAY SEMIS 🆚 FLAMENGO: WE REVIVE THE BATTLE FIELD❗️

👉 He swept a very poor Workshops and now he will go against the great Brazilian candidate.

✅ El Fortín, which is still alive in the cup for the gift of #Studentscrossed paths with Mengao in the 8th round of the Super Cup 95’👇 pic.twitter.com/czdIrnQHbj

– Argentine Soccer News (@FanArgentino) August 11, 2022