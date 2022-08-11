Vélez eliminated Talleres in the quarterfinals and will play the semifinals with Flamengo. The Brazilian club is the main candidate to win the competition, but Liniers is very excited to hit the ground running and reach the final.
This match has a lot of history and the networks quickly remembered the battle that took place in 1995 and an emblematic aggression. Flavio Zandoná was the protagonist and Edmundo suffered one of the most famous pineapplesIt’s in football.
The event occurred in the 1995 Super Cup, a competition that brought together all the champions of the Libertadores. Vélez had just been champion the previous year (he also won the Intercontinental in Japan) and was looking to continue winning international titles.
The match was for the round of 16 and Flamengo had won 3-2 in Liniers. The revenge was all of the Brazilians, the difference was total and they ended up thrashing 3-0. That generated a very hot climate and the locals began to throw away luxuries that annoyed the Argentines.
Edmundo at one point made fun of Zandoná, made a gesture of three (because of the difference in the result) and that’s where the battle began. The famous pineapple, flying kicks, pushes and a game that was suspended.
The assailant received a heavy suspension, but did not regret it. “I think that when you go 3-0 that they charge you, they stand next to you and they make you the three with their fingers and they slap you, that fills everyone’s patience. I would do it again, I do not regret anything, ”he declared some time later.
