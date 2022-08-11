“Dubai Restaurant Week” returns to provide an opportunity for all residents and visitors in Dubai to taste the best that the city has to offer during the 25th season of “Dubai Summer Surprises”, starting from tomorrow Friday August 12 until August 28. 50 fine dining restaurants come together to offer a unique menu and many unique culinary experiences for family and friends.

Dubai Restaurant Week returns for its second edition in cooperation with OpenTable, the official reservation partner for this year.

And participating in the event are restaurants listed in the first Michelin Guide to Dubai, which was launched last June. Among them are two restaurants that have been included in the Bib Gourmand category due to their fame and distinction, under the supervision of Michelin award-winning chefs.

Among the participating cuisines, Italian, Middle Eastern, European, and Asian.

The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment has prepared a summer program full of joy and fun across the city on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee of “Dubai Summer Surprises”, from July 1 to September 4.