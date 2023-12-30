The general secretary of the PSOE of the Region of Murcia, Pepe Vélez, asked the López Miras Government to establish free public buses that depend on the Autonomous Community, among other measures, in response to the serious episode of environmental pollution that they are suffering. numerous municipalities in the Region of Murcia in recent weeks.

The socialist leader indicated that the populations of the Guadalentín, Vega del Segura, Campo de Cartagena and Huerta de Murcia areas have been experiencing very negative air quality data for many days, especially in the metropolitan area of ​​Murcia, where has exceeded the limit of PM10 particles in the air for almost a week, which has caused the activation of level 3 of the protocol.

«The high levels of air pollution affect numerous municipalities in the Region. The López Miras Government cannot continue looking the other way and passing the buck to the city councils. You must step forward and assume your responsibility, since you have many skills in activities that directly affect air quality. “They are experts in skipping the bullseye every time there is a problem,” said Vélez.

Next, the secretary of the PSRM demanded that the regional president create a crisis working group with representation from the different ministries to follow and address this situation, since these high levels of environmental contamination pose a risk to the health of citizens. , especially older people, with respiratory diseases or chronic diseases.

In this sense, the socialist leader pointed out that one of the first measures that López Miras should take is to reverse the cuts in the General Directorate of the Environment and recalled that the Ministry of the Environment is responsible for the Surveillance and Control Network of the Air Quality in the Region.

«The Popular Party has assumed the policies of the extreme right and has chosen to dismantle the General Directorate of the Environment. Instead of assuming Vox's denialist discourse, López Miras should choose to provide it with more professionals and reinforce the network of air quality measurement stations. “If he doesn't do it out of conviction, he should do it to preserve people's health,” he stated.

On the other hand, the general secretary of the PSOE in the Region of Murcia indicated that for many years the Autonomous Community has not had regulations to regulate the burning of plant remains and recalled that the López Miras Government, after “years of inaction” , approved a decree law “absolutely insufficient as a response to the bill agreed upon by the Socialist Party with Fecoam and the organizations supported by Coag, UPA and Asaja.”

“Under no circumstances did the López Miras Government want citizens to see that the PSOE was solving a problem generated by the irresponsibility, apathy and neglect of the Popular Party for more than 20 years,” he highlighted.

Finally, Vélez regretted that the Popular Party did not take into account the proposal that the PSOE agreed upon with the representatives of the sector and that the decree law of the regional Government has not served either to respond to the needs of farmers, or to guarantee a adequate air quality in the Region.

“Farmers need the regional government to make available to them the tools they need against fires and all citizens need the necessary measures to be adopted to preserve their health,” Vélez concluded.