Juan Carlos Martin Corral (Guadalajara, 34 years old) is one of those goalkeepers who give points to their teams. In addition, it seems that he has become accustomed to establishing himself as the hero of Girona in recent days and in the past, against Almería, he shone his cape. Olocip’s artificial intelligence gave him a 7.05 of note and it is that the goal that Borja García achieved (0-1) in the first half with great merit stops was very good. Definitely, Robertone, Juan Villar, Dyego Sousa and César de la Hoz had nightmares about him.

That yes, it is not being an easy season for Juan Carlos because, as has happened in the two previous campaigns of rojiblanco, he has never finished being a guaranteed starter. The 2019-20 dealt with Asier Risk, the past with Muric (although he became untouchable after two League games) and in the current one he is living with Ortolá. That yes, at the moment it seems that he is dispelling any doubt because Míchel no longer even considers the alternation in the finish line. It’s Juan Carlos and 11 more. He has earned it with marvelous saves because against Almería he flew to take a shot from Robertone out of the top corner, he shone on Villar’s volley and he became enormous against De la Hoz in the maximum penalty. Almería shot four times on goal and Juan Carlos was an insurmountable wall. Not even the repetition of the penalty altered him. Of course, he had a concern: not being the culprit for whom the maximum penalty was re-launched. He was slow to confirm it because “the referee didn’t want to tell me at first, but then he said that an Almería player and one of ours had entered the large area before time”.

Almería seems like a promised land for Juan Carlos because in his last three visits he managed to leave his goal to zero. The only scare he gave his teammates during the duel against the Andalusians was in the early stages when, after an error in his ball exit, he was left in a one-on-one with Dyego Sousa. Fortunately, the striker shot wide.

Juan Carlos He has played 29 of the 33 league duels this season and in eight (six wins and two draws) he left his goal to zero. The record, of rojiblanco, has it in the 16 games that it was intact. He could reach them and even surpass them because there are nine league games left. What is clear is that Juan Carlos is Girona’s current goalkeeper and the club would do well to also look a bit at the future. Contract ends in 2023 and merits is doing to be taken into account. According to Olocip’s artificial intelligence, it is, so far, the second most regular player in the squad, with a grade of 6.43. Only Bernardo Espinosa (6.47) improves him.