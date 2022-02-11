raspberries they are a nutritious fruit, low calorie and with a high content of antioxidants, the jam of this fruit is ideal to cover or fill your favorite desserts. Learn to prepare your own raspberry marmalade at home, ensuring that it is free of chemicals and other artificial preservatives. This recipe is for 250 grams of jam and its degree of difficulty is very low.

Homemade raspberry jam

Ingredients.

250 grams of raspberries.

The juice of 2 lemons.

Half cup water.

1/2 cup of honey.

Preparation mode.

Place a small pot raspberries, lemon juice, water and honey. Heat the ingredients over low heat, stirring constantly for 40 minutes or until all the ingredients are integrated and you obtain the typical thick consistency of jam. Remove from the fire and let cool. To store your jam, simply serve it in a glass jar with a lid and place it in the refrigerator, in this way it can be kept in good condition for up to 4 weeks.

What are the benefits of raspberry?

Raspberries contain vitamins C and E, minerals such as magnesium, potassium, iron and calcium, fiber and antioxidants. Consuming raspberries frequently contributes to health and among its health benefits are:

Lowering cholesterol levels.

Keep blood glucose levels under control.

Improve gastrointestinal health.

Fight free radicals.

Improve eye health.

We recommend that you include raspberries in your daily diet and take advantage of all the benefits that their nutritional properties have for you.