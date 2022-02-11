Teachers, students and those interested in the ESG agenda have the chance to take the Introduction to the Circular Economy course for free. Available on the Circular Academy platform, the classes explain what a circular economy is and how it can be applied to sub-themes such as food, plastic and transport. The initiative is from the Circular Movement with Dow and Valgroup and conceived by Atina Educação. “The course brings real cases of how this is already being done in the world and what the benefits of these changes are”, said Edson Grandisoli, Pedagogical Director of Circular Movement.

(Note published in issue 1260 of Revista Dinheiro)