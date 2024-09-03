EEF-2024 opened at the FEFU site in Vladivostok

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) opened at the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) in Vladivostok. This was reported by RIA Novosti.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held at the FEFU site on Russky Island from September 3 to 6. On the first day of the forum, a number of events will be held at the site, including the second international forum “Falcon Day”. Business events started at 10:00 local time (03:00 Moscow time).

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is open to cooperation with countries of the Asia-Pacific region (APR) in order to build a fair system of international relations.