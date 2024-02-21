South Park: Snow Day! returned to show itself during the Nintendo Direct which aired today via a new gameplay trailerwhich you can see in the player below, in view of the launch scheduled for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5 and Xbox Series March 26, 2024.

The film offers us a brief overview of the salient features of the new adventure in the most irreverent town in the United States. South Park: Snow Day! it's a action game in which it will be possible to play in the company of up to three friends in multiplayer or with allied bots.

The story takes place during a snowy day in South Park, apparently like many others, but all due to a series of strange events Cartman, Stan, Kyle, Kenny will find themselves engaged in a quest to save the world.