Ciudad Juárez.- Eight days before the end of the first three-year term in the municipal government by Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, the Municipal Public Security Secretary, César Omar Muñoz Morales, highlighted the achievements of the corporation such as the acquisition of technology and the decrease in crime.

“We highlight the acquisition of technology that has been achieved at the Immediate Emergency and Response Center (CERI), as well as the fact that we have achieved a decrease in high-impact crimes in our city. We have had a great decrease in all areas since we started to these dates,” said the local official.

In August 2022, the Secretariat, together with Mayor Pérez Cuéllar, announced the Juárez Vigilante program, with which a thousand video surveillance cameras would be installed at 250 points of interest where, in addition, social assistance buttons (or panic buttons, as they are commonly known) were placed, as well as eight license plate reading arches, high-end drones, two mobile command centers and bracelets for cases of domestic violence.

By December 2023, after the acquisitions and launch of Juárez Vigilante, even more works were announced for the Secretariat: another thousand cameras, more reading arches, body cameras and for the corporation’s mobile units (vans), in addition to finally achieving the connection on the Camino Real ring road to maintain surveillance of the site through some of the cameras that will be installed, and with all this the expansion of the CERI.

According to figures from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System, between September 2021 (the date on which the administration that is about to end began) and July 2024 (the most recent data), the number of investigation files opened for intentional homicide in Ciudad Juárez went from 85 to 76, which represents a decrease of 10.59 percent, without even considering that August became the month with the fewest murders in 2024, with 75 victims.

When asked if he would accept to serve as head of the SSPM again, Muñoz Morales stressed: “Of course, of course I would, I hope that is the invitation.”

