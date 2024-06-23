by SIMONE PELUSO (BARCELONA)

As in Imola, the wait and expectations for the package of updates introduced in Barcelona by Ferrari were not confirmed as of Sunday. Compared to Santerno, where Charles Leclerc had at least managed to bring home a podium, in Spain the Cavallino had to settle for fifth and sixth placealso behind the two Mercedes as well as Verstappen and Norris.

At Ferrari we continue to underline that theand new features tested on Fridays were effectively promoted but, as Leclerc already underlined on Saturday, in Formula 1 everything is relative and linked to the evolutions of rival teams.

“At the moment we are satisfied with the numbers we have, but we must consider that everyone is improving. This means that bringing something new to the car does not naturally translate into a step forward, just as not having updates does not mean taking a step backwards. And now everyone brings new things, each every two or three Grands Prix – declared the team principal Frédéric Vasseur – The list that arrives on Friday morning from the FIA ​​only concerns the aerodynamic components, but we must not forget that we are not just developing aerodynamics. And then sometimes it takes two or three races to extract the most from the package we have.”

“Perhaps we will make better use of the car next week in Austria – added Vasseur – Last year it was frequently like this for everyone: if you analyze the performance of the match in which every single team brought something, it was the following match that there were actual improvements in performance. And it will be like this until the end also because we have a sort of performance asymptote. And now all evolutionary packages are much smaller compared to 24 months ago.”