The mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas Landeros, recovered in two aspects of his government: public safety and the fight against corruption. That according to the quarterly survey of EL DEBATE in which Ahomenses give it a better rating. And it is that after being just over 50 percent in August now in December more than 60 percent say that it is better in security and in the fight against corruption. There are other aspects in which it is also approved, such as public works. The majority of Ahomenses approve of his management, but there are things that he will have to take care of because he had a casualty, as well as the intention to vote. What some calculate is going to contain the fall is the fact that it backed down on the new garbage service concession for an English company. And if it gives back to others, if they continue to give you problems, then more.

Raúl Pérez Miranda’s “tantrum” has already subsided that Vargas Landeros removed him as general manager of the Drinking Water and Sewerage Board of the Municipality of ahome. He did not want to become director of Municipal Public Services, he was tired of it and in the end he accepted to be director of the Investment Unit. It is in what she managed to accommodate him because already Vargas Landeros he had appointed Javier Valdez in Public Services. He wasn’t going to wait for him until he wanted to. And Pérez Miranda freed her because there was a way to move Ernesto García Cota from the Investment Unit to adviser to the mayor, a position left by Sixto Rosas when he was appointed director of Education. With this Vargas Landeros It closes for the moment the possibilities of more changes. So the officials can now sleep peacefully.

The first of the “corcholatas” that will be in Sinaloa, once they were given the green light, is the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López. This will be on Friday in Los Mochis in the report of federal deputy Ana Ayala. For this reason, those of the PAS are already organizing themselves. Even the leader in Ahome, Jesús Adrián Baldenebro, was mentioned yesterday at a meeting in Culiacán.

They say that the independent councilor of El Fuerte Jairo Leyva is the sensation of the moment after denouncing the mayor Gildardo Leyva before the Internal Control Body for not answering some trades. Some encourage Jairo to continue forward although there are others who cannot see it even in paint. But if Jairo was looking for notoriety and wanted to stand out among the councillors, it’s like he already achieved it.

A hot potato got rid of the mayoress of Choix, Amalia Gastélum, when she found another space to store the fertilizer that will be delivered to the seasonal producers of the Alto municipality. Her government had shown harshness by pointing out that they had no other place to put it, so it would be in the municipal auditorium where children and young people play sports. However, there was rectification. As if by magic they found where to leave the fertilizer. And it’s for the best because if the intention of turning the municipal auditorium into a winery continued, there would be more demonstrations.