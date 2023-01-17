Recently, a huge amount of information related to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which gave us an idea of ​​the type of experience that awaits us in May. Now, a new information leak has revealed a never-before-seen image of the game, which has revealed just how important game-as-a-service elements will be.

During the last hours, an image of the main menu of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leaguewhere you can see a battle pass, and different currencies for the game. This information has been verified by VGC, who have pointed out that this leak comes from a recent private testing session.

For his part, a developer has told the media that the battle pass will only focus on cosmetic elements, such as skins. Along with this, the various coins are actually experience points, which are used to upgrade and customize each anti-hero’s skill trees. This was what was said about it:

“You don’t start out weak and weak. You start off great and can get ridiculous, like Batman from Arkham Knight.”

Outside of this anonymous developer, at the moment there is no official statement from Rocksteady related to this information and the battle pass. Similarly, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is still described as an open world game where you can enjoy the adventure on your own, or in cooperative for up to four people.

We remind you that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League It will arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC on May 26, 2023. On related topics, you can learn more about the recent leak of the game here.

Editor’s Note:

Marvel’s Avengers continues to be a reference point in this regard. As long as Rocksteady doesn’t make it quite clear what kind of experience it is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leaguemany will think that their next title will be a game as a service similar to Crystal Dynamics.

Via: VGC