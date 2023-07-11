Varese, thief acquitted for being a “kleptomaniac”: this time she doesn’t escape

‘‘Incredibly 22 times, a lady addicted to theft had been acquitted because she was considered a kleptomaniac. Finally a judge in Busto Arstizio, Rossella Ferrazzi, sentenced her to six months in prison for the twenty-third time”. This was stated by Alfredo Antoniozzi, deputy group leader of the Brothers of Italy in the Chamber. ”This lady – explains Antoniozzi – has looted boutiques in half of Italy. Small objects, from lipstick to perfume, to a scarf, a handbag. She always acquitted because in Italy kleptomania is considered a reason not to punish. Finally, the expert report carried out by Professor Nicola Poloni nailed it and held it attributable”.

”Public opinion – continues Antoniozzi – knows that a lady who steals with impunity, saying and declaring that she is a kleptomaniac, plays and simulates. Public opinion is horrified by the news that Mr. Fabrizio Corona, who makes gossip every day and collects money from his activities, will see the psychiatric report for an alleged semi-infirmity discussed in Court on 13 July”. ”If this is the state of the art – concludes Antoniozzi – I’ll leave the assessments of what is happening in Italy to the intelligence of others, above all due to a reviled jurisprudence”.

