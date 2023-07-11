Revenues in the Sultanate of Oman, until the end of May 2023, increased by 3 percent, recording about 5.46 billion riyals (about 14.2 billion dollars), compared to 5.3 billion riyals (13.8 billion dollars) during the same period in 2022.

The monthly bulletin indicated that this was mainly due to the increase in net oil revenues and current revenues, which accounted for 52 percent and 30 percent of total revenues, respectively.

Net oil revenues up to the end of May 2023 increased by 9 percent, recording about two billion and 810 million riyals ($7.3 billion), compared to two billion and 568 million Omani riyals ($6.6 billion) until the end of May 2022.

This rise is driven by the rise in the average oil price achieved to reach $84 per barrel, in addition to the rise in average production to reach one million and 64 thousand barrels per day.

While net gas revenues until the end of May 2023 decreased by 26 percent, to reach about 1.3 billion riyals, compared to one billion and 356 million riyals at the end of May 2022.

This decrease is due to a change in the methodology for collecting gas revenues according to the new financial system of the Integrated Gas Company, which is based on the supply of net gas revenues after deducting the expenses of purchasing and transporting gas.

Current revenues collected until the end of May 2023 increased by 18 percent, recording about one billion and 644 million riyals, compared to one billion and 393 million riyals in the same period in 2022.

public expenditure

The general expenditure of the Omani government, until the end of May 2023, amounted to about 4 billion and 882 million riyals, an increase of 188 million riyals, or 4 percent more than the actual expenditure for the same period in 2022.

The most prominent aspects of spending are current expenditures, which amounted to about 3 billion and 365 million riyals until the end of May 2023, down by about 320 million riyals, or by 9 percent, compared to about 3 billion and 685 million riyals during the same period in 2022.

The most prominent aspects of spending were in the field of development expenditures for civil ministries, which amounted to about 289 million riyals until the end of May 2023, with a disbursement rate of 32 percent of the total development liquidity allocated for the year 2023, amounting to 900 million riyals.

The total contributions and other expenses until the end of May 2023 amounted to about 678 million riyals, an increase of 31 percent compared to recording 516 million riyals in the same period in 2022; This increase is attributed to spending the cost of subsidizing the electricity sector until the end of May 2023, amounting to about 244 million riyals, and subsidizing oil products by about 143 million riyals. The transfer to the provision for debt repayment amounted to about 166 million riyals.

Economic growth

With regard to economic and domestic performance, the data of the National Center for Statistics and Information issued in June 2023 indicated that the gross domestic product of the Sultanate of Oman at constant prices increased by the end of the first quarter of 2023 by (4.7) percent, recording a value of 8.7 billion riyals, compared to about 8.3 billion riyals at the end of the quarter. The first of 2022.

The added value of oil activities increased during the first quarter of 2023 by 3.5 percent, recording about 2.8 billion riyals, compared to the same quarter of 2022.

The bulletin indicated that the World Bank’s expectations in its “Global Economic Prospects” report issued in June 2023 indicate a slowdown in global growth from 3.1 percent in 2022 to 2.1 percent in 2023, pointing out that global growth witnessed a sharp slowdown and that the risks of financial pressures in market economies Emerging and developing economies are heating up amid rising global interest rates.

The World Bank expects the growth rate in emerging market and developing economies (excluding China) to decline from 4.1 percent in 2022 to 2.9 percent in 2023.

With regard to global oil markets, according to the short-term energy outlook report issued by the US Energy Information Administration in June 2023, the average Brent crude spot price last May was $76 per barrel.

The report indicated that the continued uncertainty about economic conditions limits expectations regarding the growth of global demand for oil, which led to a decline in oil prices. Despite the decline in oil prices during the month of May, the US Energy Information Administration expects a decline in global oil stocks during the third quarter of 2023 until the third quarter of 2024; As a result, the Energy Information Administration expects the price of Brent crude to rise from an average of $79 per barrel in the second half of 2023 to $84 per barrel in 2024.