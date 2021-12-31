Manchester United closed their year in the best way 2021. Victory 3-1 against Burnley to continue dreaming of European places in the Premier League standings. However, this euphoria is clouded when the defenders of the Red Devils come on the scene. Last night at Old Trafford it was one of the handicaps. Maguire came out of the headline with Bailly. The Ivory Coast defender left injured and Raphael Varane took his place. Things did not improve.

The French and the English, lined up behind, gave a feeling of weakness in the 25 minutes they were together on the pitch. HIt must be remembered that Maguire was the most expensive central in history. United paid 88 million euros for his transfer to Leicester in the summer of 2019, beating other moves like Van Dijk’s.

Varane, for his part, who arrived this summer from Real Madrid (50 million euros), has not yet fulfilled his expectations. Between injury and injury he has not reached his maximum performance. Criticism is even more than flattery. A few days ago he made a mistake that cost his team dearly against Newcastle United, just six minutes after hitting the pitch. Ralf Rangnick has already pointed, although with Bailly’s injury he has no choice but to continue betting on the Frenchman.

At 28 years old, Varane is trying to reverse the situation that he is living in the English club. For the moment, your challenge to get out of the comfort zone has not gone as expected. “I needed it, I think it’s a personal feeling. The need for a new challenge, the need to experience other emotions. My tour of Madrid has been exceptional, above all the expectations that had been set. I think I’m going to start a new adventure . (…) This will lead me not to stay in my comfort zone, “he said after leaving the white club. We will see if he is able to take flight. He and Maguire are a major challenge for Rangnick …