The Emergency services displaced to the place could only confirm the death of these three people.

A call is received in the room of the Castilla y León 1-1-2 emergency center requesting assistance for three people located unconscious in a house in the El Soto urbanization, in Carbajal de la Legua (León).

The 1-1-2 operating room gives notice of the incident to the Civil Guard (COS), and to Emergencias Sanitarias-Sacyl sends, a mobile ICU, a basic life support ambulance and the health personnel of the Trobajo del Camino health center .

Likewise, and given the possibility of carbon monoxide poisoning, a warning is sent to firefighters in León and to the power plants of the gas supply companies.

The agencies indicate upon arrival that, apparently, it would be an intoxication whose origin could be a wood boiler present in the home.

Health personnel have confirmed at the scene the death of the three affected people, a woman and two minors. .

The Civil Protection Agency advises following a series of recommendations to avoid poisoning:

The most common symptoms that a patient suffering from gas poisoning can present are dizziness, headache, vomiting, cramps and even sudden fainting spells. In the event that a victim is not breathing, perform cardiorespiratory resuscitation until the arrival of emergency services.