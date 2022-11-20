Only three minutes and Var is already a protagonist at the World Cup. The Qatar goalkeeper, Al Sheeb, comes out very badly, misses the ball, tries a second time to push it away with his fist but the ball is put back towards the small area in acrobatics by Torres. Valencia’s header into an unguarded goal and Ecuador takes the lead.

At first sight the goal seems to be regular: the South Americans rejoice, the Qataris are in despair. But after a few seconds the direction frames our Orsato, referee of the opening match, who awaits the decision of the Var. The decision to cancel the Ecuadorian goal comes for offside. There is a defender behind the ball, but the goalkeeper is instead beyond and the regulation speaks of two players who must keep the attacker in play. In 99% of cases one of the two is the goalkeeper, but not in this one. Later the replay clarifies everything: on Al Sheeb’s first outing, Estrada has one foot in front of the last defender (penultimate in this case being the goalkeeper ahead of Estrada).