Benito Juárez, Quintana Roo.- The Weather forecast for this Sunday, November 20 in the town Benito Juarez, Quintana Roo, indicates that there will be a cool dawn with partly cloudy to cloudy skies accompanied by light to heavy rains, while hot temperatures with cloudy skies and light to heavy rains are expected during noon. In the afternoon and evening, a 50% probability of precipitation is forecast.

Regarding the temperatures for this Sunday in Cancun Quintana Roo, maximum temperatures of 27 to 30 degrees are expected, while the minimum will oscillate between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius with humidity of 80%. According to the forecast, the possibility of precipitation will increase from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. when there is a 50% chance of rain.

On the other hand, in nearby municipalities such as Isla Mujeres, Puerto Juarez, Puerto Morelos and Playa del Carmen, the same conditions of a temperate environment will prevail in the morning and hot throughout the day, as well as partly cloudy and cloudy skies especially in the afternoon. These conditions will be accompanied by light to heavy rain, with winds blowing from the east, southeast, north and northeast at 3 to 15 km/h with gusts of 20 km/h.

According to the report of the Regional Hydrometeorological Center of the National Water Commission (Conagua)the climate will be affected by the interaction with the remnants of front number 9 located and a low pressure channel located on the surface over the south of the peninsular region.

Warm to hot temperatures are expected throughout the day. Maximum temperatures of 30°C and minimum of 22°C are expected, as well as humidity of 85%. The probability of precipitation is 80%.

In cancun the indicator Sun Protection Factor it will be low during the first hours of the day, but it will increase to medium from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., while it will be low from 5 p.m.

Sunrise will be at 7:01 a.m., noon will be at 12:33 p.m. and sunset is expected to be at 6:04 p.m. with a day length of 11 hours and 3 minutes.

The Conagua Meteorological Service and State Civil Protection (Procivy) recommends that the population keep an eye on their newsletters and social networks to avoid affectations on this day.