After admitting that he has anger problems, after being accused of assault, mario irivarren He was caught doing a spiritual ritual on the beach and sharing some reflective messages. However, Vania Bludau would not believe in her ex-partner’s commitment to improve her behavior and she gave her opinion on the matter.

In the May 9 edition of Magaly TV, the firm, Vania Bludau’s recent statements were exposed where she questions the attitude of her ex-partner, since a few days ago she confessed that she was the victim of aggression by the model.

YOU CAN SEE: Mario Irivarren and his promise for Mother’s Day: “I have proposed to heal, heal wounds”

What did Vania Bludau say?

Unlike some celebrities, who have applauded Mario Irivarren’s decision to seek professional help to solve his anger problem; Vania Bludau has not been convinced by the reflection speech of her ex-partner.

“I really hope that it is for real what he does and not to look good. People send it to me and it’s crazy that in the country bad acts can be so easily erased from people’s memory with thoughtful messages. Anyway. Hopefully it will improve, “he replied to the Magaly Medina reporter.

“It was never really my intention to make my mouth look bad. He told the truth about him halfway through and he’s done, he’s a guy who has mental issues with anger or whatever you want to call it. And now he plays the Buddhist, it’s like deep down I’m glad if it’s true, but more than anything I should keep it to myself for a bit instead of going out to be embarrassed” he added.

Mario Irivarren appreciates the support of his followers after being accused of assaulting Vania Bludau

After apologizing to Vania Bludau, who accused him of physical aggression, Mario Irivarren spoke through his social networks to leave a message to his followers. “Thank you very much for all the messages from him. I am pleasantly surprised by the number of messages full of love and good vibes that I have received. I’m honest, I didn’t expect it. I have not been able to respond to all of them, but I have read each one, and each message helps me to comfort my soul a little, ”he wrote.

Mario Irivarren manifested himself on Instagram after his revelations about Vania Bludau. Photo: Instagram

Vania Bludau compares Mario Irivarren with Nicola Porcella

In a conversation with Magaly Medina’s program, Vania Bludau compared Mario Irivarren with Nicola Porcella, since in the past, the model starred in aggression scandals that took him away from Peruvian TV.

“People are different and that is his plan. Remember that if this is not done, it is likely that he will disappear like Nicola, “said the influencer through a WhatsApp chat.