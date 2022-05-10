It was one of those cases of fatal attraction that no one imagined possible. Vicky White, 56, was an exemplary employee and right-hand man to the prison director. A petite, obedient, lonely clerk with sweet eyes and a steady hand, she “never gave the slightest hint” that she might end up on the other side of the law for love. “I guess we think we know people, but we never really got to know them,” Lauderdale County, Alabama, Sheriff Rick Singleton sighed ruefully.

The day she disappeared with one of the most dangerous inmates whom she was going to take to a “mental evaluation” appointment, everyone believed that 38-year-old Casey White, who coincidentally had the same last name, had subjugated her along the way to give herself away. The escape. Or even worse, he would have killed her, like she did Conney Ridgeway, stabbed her to death on her birthday. By the time she confessed to the crime, the big man tattooed with Nazi swastikas and supremacist messages was already in prison serving a 75-year sentence for a string of crimes each more violent.

The sheriff and his employees, for whom Vicky was “like a mother”, were perplexed to discover that the inmate had no appointment in court that April 29. A careful review of the prison cameras revealed that the deputy warden had flouted several security regulations by taking him herself, unaided. No wonder she had cut it down. That’s what the protocols are for, to prevent an inmate from bending his guard. But no one dared to say anything to Vicky. She had been working there for 17 years, she was the authority.

Everything began to make sense precisely when it stopped having it: the car they were looking for was found parked in a shopping center. Before eloping with him she had sold his house, asked for the settlement and emptied the accounts. In total, $185,000 in cash with which she started a wild race to live with the man who had made her feel alive for the first time in her life. “Not even Vicky was going on vacation,” the sheriff said.

Bad boy attraction is well known. She didn’t drink, she didn’t have a social life, “work was her whole life,” explained Singleton, who trusted her as her right-hand man. It was the other inmates who put together the pieces of the “special relationship” that she had with Casey from two years before. Nothing that the rest of the officials could notice. A little more food on the plate, more time on the playground, fewer fights than usual.