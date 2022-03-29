Love is over. Vania Bludau and Mario Irivarren They ended their romantic relationship after just over a year of romance. Despite being one of the most stable and famous couples in the middle, the influencer released an extensive statement in which she announced the decision to her millions of followers.

In the message, he revealed that he recently gave statements to a show program that would expose his new love situation and, for this reason, he decided to communicate it publicly.

YOU CAN SEE: Vania Bludau gave details of her relationship with Mario and her role in the house: “He only washes dishes”

Vania Bludau’s message

Vania Bludau expressed her sadness on Instagram and told users that she finds it very difficult to inform her fans about the breakup.

“I acted badly trying to fake it on camera and I think it didn’t work out for me. Sorry. Making these public announcements of such a personal subject is tedious and sad, but it is the right thing to do,” she wrote.

However, in the last lines of the publication, the Peruvian model showed that she would still be in love with Mario Irivarren.

“I made the difficult decision to end the relationship I had, even though there is a lot of love on my part. I will not provide any details, nor any old speech and I sincerely hope that my decision is respected, “he said.

Vania Bludau’s message. Photo: Instagram capture

YOU CAN SEE: Mario Irivarren defends Vania Bludau: “If he likes to dance to the floor, let him do it”

Did Vania Bludau and Mario Irivarren delete their photos together?

After announcing the end of their relationship, many Instagram users showed that both had deleted the photos where they could be seen together.

Although the most recent portraits were no longer on the platform, Vania Bludau still has tender images of some trips she took with Mario Irivarren several months ago.