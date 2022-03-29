My Dress-Up Darling is one of the most recent successes in the world of anime and, as usual, the world of cosplay has followed this new passion of the public hand in hand. Now, for example, win_winry offers us his own marin cosplayin swimsuit version.

win_winry offers us a specific version of Marin, protagonist of My Dress-Up Darling. The girl is a cosplay enthusiast and, after meeting Gojo, she has the chance to have a quality full costume created. Before he gets to that point, however, Marin has to get Gojo to take his measurements. In this scene, the girl shows up in a swimsuit, the same one that we see proposed by win_winry in her cosplay of Marin.

If you are a fan of My Dress-Up Darling, then you shouldn’t miss the Marin cosplay from japp_leack: it’s radiant. Then here is the Marin cosplay from linnnnng which shows us the character with and without cosplay. We close the list of suggestions with the cosplay of Marin from grusha_cos who gets his measurements taken.

Tell us, what do you think of the Marin cosplay made by win_winry? Has the character of My Dress-Up Darling been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?