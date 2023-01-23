After surprising with his civil marriage, Vanessa Tello He got married in an emotional religious wedding last Saturday, January 21. On her social networks, the former model shared a series of images of what this special moment was like that she will remember forever. In these snapshots, the nutritionist appears together with her partner ‘Pepito’ (as she usually calls him) at the altar and later in the celebration of this ceremony in which they dazzled with a tango on the dance floor. Find out here how the marriage of the former member of “This is war” was.

Vanessa Tello married José Noriega through the Church

Vanessa Tello and her partner gave themselves at the altar of the Santa María Reina de San Isidro Parish, after having joined in a civil ceremony on Thursday, January 19. In her Instagram stories, the former model shared photos and videos of that precise moment when she arrived at the altar to meet her beloved.

Vanessa Tello and her husband shone with a tango at their first dance

After the ceremony, Vanessa Tello and her husband opened the dance floor to the rhythm of an elegant tango with which they received the applause of all the guests. It is worth mentioning that the ex-model celebrated her marriage in a Fundo de Pachacamac.

Vanessa Tello dedicates an emotional message after marrying civilly

Through her social networks, Vanessa Tello dedicated a tender message and shared a series of photos to show how her civil wedding was.

“How nice it is to feel so much affection, love and such good energy from all the people around us,” he added on his social networks. “I am receiving with open arms all this rain of blessings. Thanks God. Always bless our family union”, wrote the remembered ‘Girl with the umbrella’.

Why did Vanessa Tello leave TV?

Apart from modelling, Vanessa Tello He also studied Nutrition at the Peruvian University of Applied Sciences (UPC). For this reason, in 2021, she decided to move away from the small screen to practice her profession.

“It really wasn’t that hard of a decision. I always loved the Nutrition career. From a very young age, in sixth grade, I already knew that I wanted to be a nutritionist (…). Was she afraid? Of course, (…) fear will always be there, but we cannot let it make decisions for us. I followed my dream,” she explained.

Vanessa Tello was part of the lions at EEG. Photo: America TV

Who is Vanessa Tello’s husband and what does he currently do?

Vanessa Tello, 33, married businessman José Noriega, 46. Known under the affectionate name of “Pepito”, he prefers to keep his Instagram account private. However, in his Facebook profile, which has not been updated since 2017, his fondness for handling long-range firearms is evident, as well as driving quads (ATVs) in dunes.

Precisely, with this scenario in the background, the ex-model shared a video of their last week of dating, to the rhythm of “Fight On” by Sam Tinnesz.

Vanessa Tello got married in an intimate civil ceremony. Photo: Instagram

Vanessa Tello remembers “The theme of summer” at her wedding

I couldn’t miss it! The former model Vanessa Tello He enjoyed his wedding party held in Pachacamac to the last. One of the surprises of the night was when the song “El tema del verano” was played on the dance floor, one of the most remembered commercials in Peru, in which the nutritionist now stars. In videos shared on social media, she is seen enjoying herself and even holding an umbrella as she dances with her friends.