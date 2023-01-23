At the start of the season, the dressing room at Arsenal was seen as laughing when the Premier League title came up, but halfway through the competition, something that was laughed at has turned into a serious goal. The team of manager Mikel Arteta is at the top halfway through the competition and impresses with the way they play football.

Arsenal defeated Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United 3-2 on Sunday and is 5 points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the English league. In addition, Arsenal still have a game in hand. The lead on number three Newcastle United, which also played a game more than Arsenal, is even 11 points. In any case, the form is good, because Arsenal’s last defeat dates from November 9, when it was eliminated in the League Cup by Brighton & Hove Albion.

Newspaper overview

The English media saw Arsenal doing great business in the Premier League, while Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United took a big blow.

Read the overview here. See also Six months after the oil spill in Peru, complaints of inefficiencies and delays

Faith at Arsenal

According to former PSV player Oleksandr Zinchenko, who exchanged City for Arsenal last summer, his teammates now believe in the title. ,,When I came here and saw how many qualities this selection has, I felt that we have everything to achieve great things. I also started pronouncing it in the locker room. I said, guys, forget about the top 3 or whatever, we just have to start thinking about the title. Some guys laughed then, but now nobody laughs anymore.”

The left wing defender from Ukraine tells Premier League TV further that one does not want to blow too high from the tower. Arsenal knows better than anyone that it must continue to deliver itself in the coming months in order to hold onto the first place in the ranking. “We are all dreaming about it now. Well, we still have a lot of games to play. Manchester United are back and City are always in contention for the title.” See also Minister Nunes Marques votes against measures imposed on Daniel Silveira

Arsenal last won England’s title in 2004 under the leadership of French coach Arsène Wenger.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.