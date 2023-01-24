Mexico. Mexican actress Vanessa Guzman He went on vacation to Canada with his family. and on Instagram he shares a video in which he appears happy next to his granddaughter and children.

Vanessa Guzmán, an actress originally from Chihuahua, likes to post on Instagram many of the moments she spends with her family and her recent vacations they do not go unnoticed.

In the video that Vanessa posts on Instagram, she can be seen in an Aquarium, accompanied by her children and granddaughter: “happy with my granddaughter, all on vacation…”, says the beautiful actress, who At 46 years of age, she has become a happy grandmother.

We recommend you read:

Vanessa began her artistic career at the beginning of the nineties by participating in beauty pageants in her home state, then, in 1995, she was crowned Nuestra Belleza México and after that she participated in Miss Universe in 1996.

From his first steps on stage, Guzmán made public that he wanted to make a career in show business and that’s how it has been, since he studied acting at the CEA of Televisa and immediately entered to the world of soap operas.

Camila, along with Biby Gaytán and Eduardo Capetillo, It would be the first of them in which she intervened during 1999, then in others that projected her nationally and internationally and in which she exhibited her beauty and talent.

But in recent years, Vanessa Guzmán has made a career in bodybuilding, where she has achieved important recognitions, she has also managed to change her body remarkably, a fact that many fans applaud, but others “fail” her.

We recommend you read: