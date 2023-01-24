The German concern Rheinmetall said that in total it can transfer 139 Leopard tanks to Ukraine

The German defense concern Rheinmetall, if necessary, can transfer a total of 139 Leopard tanks to Ukraine. About this company representative informed media group RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (RND).

According to him, the concern can supply 29 Leopard 2A4 combat vehicles by April-May 2023. Another 22 such machines can be transferred at the end of 2023 or in 2024.

Also agency Reuters writes that a representative of Rheinmetall announced the concern’s readiness to provide Ukraine with 88 Leopard 1 tanks, but did not indicate when.

Earlier, US State Department spokesman Ned Price urged to wait for news from Germany about the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, in the near future Berlin will provide new information.