This led to misunderstanding among Van Basten. ,,I think that’s a bit of a shame”, the former striker starts at Ziggo Sports. ,,If there is so much mismanagement, I think that you as a club can sometimes be on the blisters. FC Barcelona goes on and on… There are so many clubs that are not allowed to invest because they have too much debt. I think there should be limits at FC Barcelona.”

Van Basten does not understand how the ailing Barca can spend so much money. ,,There is Financial Fair Play, but that is simply being nullified. They are always looking for loopholes in the law. It is not good that this wrong way of conducting business is allowed.” La Liga is taking action against Barça’s sky-high debts. For example, big earner Lionel Messi was not allowed to extend his contract last summer and acquisition Torres is still not registered for the competition. Barça must first get rid of several players to create room in the salary budget.

Van Basten sat at the table for the analysis of FC Barcelona against Granada. Before halftime, Luuk de Jong opened the score on behalf of the visitors, but that goal was disallowed. His teammate Gavi was offside a few seconds before the goal. ,,That moment was long gone”, said Van Basten. ,,Moreover, his hand is offside and the rest are not. No one saw that he was offside. I really think this is an example: this makes no sense. How do you come up with the idea of ​​disallowing this goal?”

FC Barcelona took the lead after the break via Luuk de Jong. However, due to a late equalizer by Granada, the Catalans suffered an expensive loss of points.

