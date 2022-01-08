A Jordanian security source said that the security services managed to seize large quantities of forged industrial equipment inside a warehouse and apartments belonging to a person in the northern neighborhood of Irbid, in the north of the country.

The security source indicated that information was received by the Preventive Security Department in Irbid, regarding the presence of large quantities of counterfeit industrial equipment inside a building in the northern neighborhood of the city.

Subsequently, coordination with the concerned authorities was carried out to inspect the residential building, and it was found that there are apartments and a warehouse containing large quantities of industrial materials, in addition to machines for printing trademarks, quantities of signs and posters, and a piece of scattered forged industrial materials.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the apartments and warehouse are being used by people to counterfeit the country of origin on some of these materials, in order to raise their purchasing value.

The seized materials were seized in the workshop, in preparation for taking the necessary legal action against them, at a later time.