Ben Matthews, Associate Art Director of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 published a post on the game’s official blog with in some pictures taken from places that you can visit, all to talk about the Neo-Noir theme of the adventure.

A Neo Noir game

Meanwhile he began by explaining what the movement is Neo-Noir: “is a revival movement of the Film Noir of the early 20th century. Artists focus on modern cities, painting them with bright neon lights and deep shadows. It’s very melancholic and evokes places that are home to sinister characters. Think Blade Runner or John Wick. Subversiveness, darkness and menace, these are all Neo-Noir characteristics that we’re focusing on for our game.”

Matthews he further explained that “From locations to characters, our vision aims to show a side of nighttime Seattle that goes beyond what you see on the surface. Be it dark alleys to explore or inaccessible interiors that house Machiavellian politicians.”

The vampire hideouts will represent their way of thinking

Another refuge

So Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will be a game of contrastie of lights and shadows, experienced through the eyes of an elderly vampire, who awakened in Seattle for reasons that we will discover by playing: “The darkness becomes the place where we feel safest, more in tune with the world around us.”

A dark place from Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

To represent thedarknesswhich will be very present in the game, the developers made a precise stylistic choice: “You need to see where you are going even in the dark, and that’s why we used a very cold color palette for these places. This allows us to use warm colors to bring to life the rest of the world that is illuminated. Humans live in the light, and since it is necessary to maintain the Masquerade, the light becomes more dangerous for the protagonist.”

Another place full of contrasts

Matthews also described the work that went into making the Seattle virtual world that can be visited in the game: “Seattle at night. It’s not a 1:1 scale replica, but we created our Seattle by dedicating a lot of time to research with Google Earth, maps and real panoramas. We didn’t take things literally, but we tried to capture the soul of the city and give it a vampiric edge.”

Seattle will be bleak

In short, there seems to have been a lot of work behind the construction of the setting of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. We’ll see if it translates into the excellent game the series deserves.