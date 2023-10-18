Although it may be incredible, chat platforms can restrict certain users due to the type of behavior, moderators can realize this when someone who has had contact with said person reports them for spam or some stronger issues. After this, in WhatsApp news spread that the 31 October several accounts would be being suspended.

Fortunately for the users, it has been confirmed by the company that this is not going to happen, but with this message distributed, they took the opportunity to publicize the rules that really should not be broken so that they can continue sending chats normally. And as stipulated, they are quite logical for the company to follow.

Among the rules are sending messages that incite hatred towards the different existing communities in the world, threats that could put a person’s life at risk, where there are clearly real photographs of weapons and so on, things that have something to do with minors. of age improperly and clearly, attempted scams involving supposed jobs and unsolicited calls from the bank.

They also make certain recommendations so that everything goes harmoniously on the platform, and that is precisely that messages to acquaintances should not be answered, unless the user has given their number and is waiting for said message. Also, ask contacts for permission when sharing their information, that is, when they want to reach a person through another person asking for their data.

Via: Statista

Editor’s note: Carrying out a massive loss of users could not be a good idea, so suspecting that it was going to happen was unnecessary. Still, following the platform rules is quite essential.